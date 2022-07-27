The ruling APC has submitted the name of Ibrahim Gobir as the new Senate leader and head of the APC senate caucus

Gobir will be replacing Yahaya Abdullahi from Kebbi north, who recently resigned his membership in the APC

Gobir's nomination was disclosed in a letter signed by the APC's national chairman, addressed to Senate president Ahmed Lawan and read at the plenary on Wednesday, July 27

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the appointment of Senator Ibrahim Gobir as the new senate leader and chairman of the APC caucus in the senate.

Gobir’s nomination was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and signed by the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan announces Senator Gobir as new senate leader Photo Credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Lawan read the letter during the plenary on Wednesday, July 27.

“Accept herewith the party’s nomination of Senator Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East Senatorial District) as replacement for the Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC Caucus.”

Below are 5 things you need to know about him:

Senator Gobir was appointed by the APC to replace Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), who left the ruling party to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Before his nomination, Gobir was the senate committee chairman on national security and intelligence.

Gobir was first elected as a senator in 2011 to represent Sokoto east in the national assembly.

He holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Detroit and a doctorate degree from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

Gobir was born on January 1, 1953.

