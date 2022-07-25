The APC and the PDP have again engaged in a war of words over the competency of their presidential candidates

The APC, while reacting to Atiku's challenge that Tinubu should hold a 1-hour media chat if his memory can handle it, said Atiku can't win anyone in a contest

The ruling party argued that Tinubu is a very busy person and will only respond to national issues and not a ranting politician that has nothing to offer

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in any debate.

The Punch reported that the APC was reacting to a challenge where Atiku had claimed Tinubu could not subject himself to an hour interview on media the way he did to test if he would be mentally present.

APC, PDP trade words over Tinubu, Atiku's competency Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Tinubu replies Atiku over memory challenge

The two leading candidates’ contention began when Atiku, on an Arise TV on Friday, turned down Tinubu’s request to be his running mate in the 2007 presidential election because of his opposition to a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his response, Tinubu said he did not lobby for the position, but the former vice-president offered the position to him when they were both in the Action Congress, which Atiku joined from the PDP.

Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, in a statement on SaAtiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe Saturday, July 23, reiterated his boss's position that Tinubu should subject himself to an hour interview if he can do that mentally.

Atiku has nothing to offer - APC spokesperson

However, the APC’s spokesperson, Felix Morka, in his reaction to the challenge, said that Atiku has nothing to offer and cannot defeat anybody in any debate.

Morka said Tinubu was a very busy man who would prefer to attend to important matters related to his campaign than to listen to the ranting of the opposition.

Morka added that

“But beyond just the debate, I expect more of deliberations on policy engagements and conversations.”

But Atiku’s spokesperson said Tinubu and the APC are not in a position to point fingers when they’re not on the hot seat.

Tinubu sends strong message to Atiku after winning PDP presidential primary

The national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as reported by legit.ng, reacted to the victory of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar at the PDP presidential primary.

Tinubu, a presidential aspirant of the APC platform, said he looks forward to a worthy challenge with Atiku in the 2023 elections.

But Tinubu noted that the PDP and its presidential candidate will have to explain why Nigerians should give them another opportunity after squandering 16 years.

Source: Legit.ng