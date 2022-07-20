Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has continued to play host to top politicians from the ruling party and opposition

These politicians have been paying courtesy visits to Wike at his residence in Port Harcourt Rivers state on various occasions

A recent visit to Wike was from Mohammed Abacha and the PDP's governorship candidate in Katsina State, Yakubu Lado Danmarke

The duo visited Wike shortly after he had a closed-door meeting with a former governor of Zamfara state

Months after losing out on the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential primary, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has continued to receive visitors from various political parties in Nigeria.

One of such visitors includes a former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari who paid a courtesy call to Wike at his residence in Port Harcourt Rivers state.

Mohammed Abacha and the PDP governorship candidate in Katsina state visited Governor Wike in Port Harcourt. Photo: Imran Muhammad

Daily Trust reports that Yari was at Wike's residence Rumuopirikom alongside his entourage before proceeding to the governor's sitting room where the duo had a closed-door meeting.

It was gathered that shortly after former governor Yari left Wike, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Yakubu Lado Danmarke, and the PDP governorship candidate in Kano State, Mohammed Abacha arrived at Wike's residence.

The outcome of the meetings between the parties was not disclosed to journalists.

However, sources close to Rivers state's number one man said the visit of the high-profile politicians was not unconnected to the ongoing political efforts by various parties and individuals to lobby Wike into joining their party or not leaving the PDP.

