The Osun state governor-elect Ademola Adeleke is not happy with the way the state's assets are handled

In a new move, Adeleke warned the incumbent governor, Gboyega Adeleke against looting and asset diversion

Meanwhile, on Sunday, July 17, Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beat 14 other contenders to win the Saturday, July 16, governorship election

The Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has warned Governor Oyetola and his allies against the diversion and looting of government assets and public properties.

The PDP chieftain alerted the general public to clandestine moves to convert public properties to private ownership and bankrupt state finances ahead of the change of government.

Osun Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke warns Oyetola and his allies against looting and diversion of government assets. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Twitter

Adeleke sent this note of warning through a statement issued and signed by his media aide, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday, July 21, Legit.ng reports.

The Osun governor-elect warns Oyetola and his allies

He stated:

"The attention of the office of the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been drawn to unwholesome criminal activities by some government functionaries and appointees under the watch of Governor Gboyega Oyetola directed towards pilfering of state assets, conversion of public assets into private ownership, illegal awards of licences and incurring of superfulous loans and expenditure.

"We have it on good authority that Osun state assets within the state, Kogi, Lagos, Abuja and outside the shore of the country are being tampered with for private acquisition.

"We have detailed reports of several properties currently being processed for ownership transfer involving serving commissioners and top government officials, hence serious warning to those involved in the illegal deals."

Adeleke further threatened legal action.

He affirmed:

"It is on this premise that the general public and the good people of Osun State are hereby alerted to the dastardly plan by Governor Oyetola and some of his officials, and for the public to report any such criminal moves which they may sense regarding this public alert."

Source: Legit.ng