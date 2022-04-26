The death of a House of Reps member, Ekpenyong Bassey, has made the Senate temporarily abandon their legislative duties

The red chamber adjourned the plenary on Tuesday, April 26, to honour the deceased lawmaker representing Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom state

Federal lawmakers held a minute of silence to mourn Bassey who died on Monday, April 25, in Uyo at the age of 58

The lawmakers adjourned the sitting to Wednesday, April 27, upon resumption from a one-week recess to mark the Easter celebration.

The Senate adjourned plenary over the death of Hon. Ekpenyong Nse Bassey. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

This was made known in a series of tweets shared on the red chamber's Twitter account.

The adjournment followed a motion by acting Senate leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice, who informed the Senate of Bassey's death and was seconded by minority whip, Senator Philip Aduda.

The plenary was adjourned after the senators observed a minute of silence in honour of the deceased lawmaker.

Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy president of the Senate who presided over Tuesday's sitting said:

“As it is customary with our tradition, we will adjourn plenary in memory of our demised colleague in House of Representatives. Before we do so, I think we should rise for a minute of silence.”

Nse Ekpenyong dies at 58

Legit.ng previously reported the death of the lawmaker representing Oron Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong.

Ekpenyong aged 58, reportedly died on Saturday, April 23. The chairman of Mbo local government area, Asuqwo Eyo, confirmed the sad development.

Eyo said the federal lawmaker was not ill. Ekpenyong, before his demise, was a former member of Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly and a former deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa lbom state.

