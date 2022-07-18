Senator Adeleke's victory in the Osun governorship election was a huge feat for his nephew Davido

The singer has been congratulated by many, especially since he went hard for his uncle, and now Chris Brown also reached out

The American singer, who is a friend of Davido's, shared a photo of the dancing senator as he congratulated him

Popular Nigerian singer Davido is friends with superstars both home and abroad, and he has been the topic of discussion for days following his uncle's victory in the Osun election.

American singer and songwriter Chris Brown, who has featured in a song with Davido and seems to be his good friend, also shared in the joy.

Chris Brown congratulates dancing senator Adeleke Photo credit: @chrisbrownofficial/@davido

Brown took to his Instagram story channel with a photo of Senator Adeleke and congratulated him on his massive win.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Chris Brown's gesture

baby___linda1:

"Chris really loves OBO."

wisdomcounsellin:

"Moral Lesson: everyone associates with victory."

official_sojaqueen:

"The governor should just give Chris Brown appointment as Baba Oloja1 of Ilesha market."

jahsonofficiall:

"Na the real grace OBO carry! Grace wey no dey disgrace."

nnamdiaustine_:

"Legend stuff "

official_wendy__:

"And portable just dey lose guard because of a failed APC."

sylvajay_:

"Christian Bidemi. Chrisbrown."

official_richimayo:

"Naso we see greatness ❤️"

tefanooruma:

"When you’re Big You’re Big ❤️❤️❤️, Baddest For Life ❤️"

zolaaaaaaaaaa_30:

"OBO too large."

joelilyofficial:

"Well deserved!!!!!"

brenda_nneoma:

"Wo this win too choke oh."

akins__phina:

"Dem hack Chris brown IG account,no be him."

We're the best for the job, Davido boasts

Nigerian singer Davido pulled together all his resources to campaign for his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in Osun state.

The politician is now the governor-elect of Osun state after defeating the current governor, Oyetola.

Days before the election, Davido pulled up in Osun state to campaign for his uncle and fought tooth and nail against opposition on social media.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the singer was asked why he stuck his neck out that much for his uncle, and in plain words, he revealed that his family is everything to him.

Beyond that, Davido who was elated over the dancing senator's victory also added that they are the best people for the job, and people will see changes in one or two years.

