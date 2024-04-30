A Nigerian lady based abroad has shared a heartwarming video of her recent visit to the family house where she grew up in Nigeria

The lady revealed that she grew up with her late grandmother whose funeral she couldn't attend because of school activities

Travelling to her grandmother’s house made her emotional especially since she wasn't able fulfil her desires for her

A Nigerian lady based in the United States of America returned to Nigeria after many years to visit her late grandmother's house.

The lady recounted how she grew up with her grandmother who unfortunately passed away.

Lady shares video from visit to late grandma's house Photo credit: monisolaaaaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady tearfully recounts memories with grandma

The young lady identified on TikTok as @monisolaaaaa took netizens on a house tour as she arrived at the area where she grew up in Nigeria.

She revealed that while growing up, she referred to her grandmother as her mother while her biological mother became her 'aunt'.

At her late grandmother's abode, she showcased some of her childhood pictures and those of her grandmother.

She lamented over how hurtful if had been for her that she wasn't able to attend her grandmother’s funeral.

Tears ran down Monisola's cheeks as she showcased some of the pictures she would be traveling back to the United states with.

She captioned the video:

“Me not being able to fix my grandmothers steps because I had a bigger picture of buying her a house the following year taught me a lesson though. Do what you can for your loved ones while you can. Everything does not have to be so extraordinary because life is so short. Sometimes the simplest things matter the most.”

Reactions trail lady's emotional visit to Nigeria

The comments section on TikTok was filled with emotional reactions from netizens.

Olly said:

“What matters is that you treated her right, no matter how short the period was.”

H said:

“Now we all crying. I'm so happy that you were able to get the closure you needed, you'll cherish this moment forever.”

Uju said:

“Omg I'm crying, I am so happy you did this Moni. Next time we go to Nigeria I wanna go with you to her house again please. I love you.”

@lochi reacted:

“Chilli when you said when your dad and mom were in love let me stop being messy.”

Zee | Fashion + Styling said:

“The vulnerability!!! Love it so much.”

@ugochi iro-okoro said:

“Today is my grandmother's burial and not attending cause of school. I woke up just thinking of all the memories I had with her and how much I will miss her. I also promised my grandmother a new house.”

Franklinjames_d3 reacted:

“From the look of things you're well looked after by your grandmother. I totally understand how you feel, my grandmother was my backbone, unfortunately she passed before I could get myself together.”

Watch the video:

