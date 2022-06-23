About seven gunmen strike in Ekiti on Wednesday, June 22 and kidnapped a retired top civil servant who was working in his farm

About seven gunmen made a new strike On Wednesday, June 22 at Orin Ekiti in Ido/Osi council area of Ekiti state and abducted a top retired civil servant identified as Bamisaye in his farm.

The Punch reports that a source disclosed that the farm was located between Ero Dam and the Ekiti state farm settlement at Orin Ekiti.

It was also revealed that the incident had caused tension and panic in the town as residents were worried about their safety in the town.

The source said,

“The seven gunmen had earlier attacked one man identified as Ojo within the vicinity of the farm where Bamisaye was kidnapped.

“Ojo was asked about the whereabouts of the white men working at the farm settlement, but he replied that he didn’t know where they were.

“They ordered him to lie face down. They ransacked his car that was parked nearby and took away the N4,500 they found inside the vehicle. They fired a shot and terrified the environment before they later found Bamisaye and whisked him away.”

Amotekun after gunmen who kidnapped elder statesman in Ekiti

The commandant of the Ekiti state Amotekun said the operatives of the corp and men of other security agencies in the state had started working on the development immediately they received the information.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, did not respond to his call, when called for confirmation.

