APC chieftain, Rauf Aregbesola was seen in a viral video confronting a Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him in a US restaurant

The minister slammed the man for filming him without his consent, while the man behind the camera, said he was within his rights as an American to record him if he so chooses

A woman who was with the minister during the entire episode described the man behind the camera as a sick fellow

US - Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been spotted in a viral video, lashing out as a Nigerian man recorded him at a restaurant in the United States of America.

The unidentified man approached the former governor of Osun state in the restaurant and began recording him while asking 'Are you not Aregbesola?'

The minister who was visibly embarrassed by the conduct of the man first offered him a seat, and then asked him to discontinue the video recording.

The man got upset and challenged the minister, saying he was in the US and even President Joe Biden can't stop him from recording in a public place.

A Twitter user revealed that the man behind the camera is an aide of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.

Nigerians react....

Some Nigerians have been reacting to the viral video.

Shina Balogun wrote on Twitter:

“I live here in the US, you can’t just walk up to any individual in a restaurant and start recording him. It is wrong. An African American or a white guy holding gun would have shot him. Aregbesola should sue him.”

Olusegun Iselaiye wrote:

“This is for those of you saying Aregbesola should sue Koiki Media to court for recording him. May I remind you that recording is allowed in a pub. He will lose the case and even pay damages if he goes to court on this matter. US laws allow pub recording of anyone! Go verify.”

Dr Pat Ashinze wrote:

“The man that made the viral, unconsenting video of Aregbesola in the US is a full-fledged idiot. It was an infringement of Aregbesola's privacy and human right.

“Forget the angst and hate we all have towards APC and the ruling class. Aregbesola did not deserve such humiliation!”

Aregbesola reacts as APC's Oyetola loses Osun governorship election

The minister had earlier reacted to the recent defeat of his archrival and successor in the just concluded Osun governorship election, Gboyega Oyetola.

In a Facebook minister, the minister quoted a Bible verse saying God rules in the affairs of men.

Interestingly, the minister deleted the post later and claimed it was not authorised by him.

