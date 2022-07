Governor Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has defeated his closest river, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win his own polling unit in Iragbiji.

Celeberation as Oyetola defeats Adeleke by wide margin of over 450 votes at own polling unit.

PDP: 69, APC: 545

