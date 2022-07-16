The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured its first victory of the ongoing governorship election in Osun state.

This first victory was secured at the polling unit of Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior.

The ruling party polled 164 while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 134 with 8 ballots declared void.

Meanwhile, Aregbesola, did not partake in the ongoing Osun State Governorship election.

Punch Newspaper reports that it was learnt that the former governor of Osun state travelled abroad to attend a conference.

According to an aide of the minister, Aregbesola shunned the election to avoid a crisis.

Recall that Aregbesola had publicly moved against the second-term ambition of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Instead, Aregbesola endorsed the former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, who later lost to Oyetola at the APC governorship primary election held on February 19.

