The ruling APC has chosen the state Attorney General, Kaka Shehu Lawan as the candidate representing the Borno Central Senatorial seat to replace Sen Kashim Shettima

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu's running mate, vice presidential candidate of the party is the one currently occupying the seat

The former governor of Taraba state who is also the APC returning officer confirmed the development on Thursday

The Borno state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has picked the state Attorney General, Kaka Shehu Lawan as the party’s candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial seat currently occupied by Sen Kashim Shettima, now vice presidential candidate of the party.

APC returning officer and former deputy governor of Taraba state, Alhaji Uba Magari, while announcing the results of the election held at the party state secretariat in Maiduguri Thursday, July 14, said the former Commissioner of Justice scored 459 votes out of 480 valid votes, The Sun reports.

The Borno state chapter of the APC has picked a replacement for Sen. Kashim Shettima. Photo credit: Abubakar Sadiq Kurbe

Source: Facebook

He declared:

“Having satisfied the provisions of the electoral law, by the authority vested on me by the national Chairman of our great, I declared that Bar Kaka Shehu Lawan, former Attorney General, has been validly elected as the APC candidate for Borno Central Senatorial seat.”

Kaka Lawan speaks

In his acceptance speech, Kaka Lawan thanked the state governor and delegates for choosing him.

He urged the delegates to mobilize eligible voters for the ongoing Permanent Voters Registration exercise.

Lawan assured of quality representation at the Senate even as he asked the people to always pray for their leaders.

Borno state governor speaks

Governor Babagana Zulum in his remark, described the election of Kaka Lawan as divine, saying no one can alter man’s destiny.

He said the former AG was nominated for the seat because of his loyalty to the party, humility, sacrifice and integrity.

