The people of Osun state would come out to vote for their preferred governorship candidate on Saturday, July 16

Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and three others are contending with Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is seeking reelection in office

However, Gboyega Alabi, the state deputy governor, may have incurred wrath of his people ahead of the poll

Ikire, Osun - Some residents of Ikire in Irewole local government area of Osun state have vowed to vote against the state deputy governor, Gboyega Alabi, over what they described as 'non-performance.'

The residents, who spoke with Legit.ng on Friday, July 15, in Ikire, said the deputy governor has not attracted any project to the community since he assumed office in 2018.

Residents of Ikire in Osun state lament bad shape of the road leading to deputy governor's house.

They argued that though the number two citizens of the state is from their community, his impact has not been felt even in his ward 6.

Osun deputy governor may lose his LG

One of the residents who spoke to Legit.ng but pleaded anonymity said that the deputy governor would lose not only his polling unit but also his ward, saying that most of his close associates may work against him at the polling unit.

He said:

"If you look at the road that leads to deputy governor's house, you will realised that it is in bad shape. Imagine if the deputy governor cannot fix the road even for the sake of the election, then you could understand what what the whole town will look like.

"Let me tell you, everybody especially in his ward is aggrieved and this will have a negative impacts on his electoral fortune on Saturday, nothing would stop him from suffering a huge defeat in his ward. As a matter of fact, he will lose his polling unit. The PDP will carry the day in his ward.

Another resident who spoke with Legit.ng sarcastically said that the deputy governor will suffer serious defeat at the poll.

He, however, noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may eventually win the poll due to some factors, adding that it is wicked to deprive the public of dividends of democracy.

According to him, Alabi, who is a younger brother to a former speaker of House of Reps, Foluke Etteh, disappoined many people in the community in many ways.

He noted:

"We were disappointed in him because some of us worked tirelessly foe hia emergence in 2018 but it is obvious that he is not concerned about those who toiled during the election. He is surrounded by strong PDP members in his ward, yet he has done nothing to pacify or lure them to his side. Rather, he distanced himself from them forgetting that he will need people once more. People are ready to vote for PDP in his ward. I just hope that APC may manage to win the election."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke would be hoping to win the forthcoming Osun governorship election on Saturday, July 16 after he almost won the battle in 2018.

It was reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate has stated that he is confident of winning the election this year after he close call in the previous election.

Political analysts believed that the race is a straight fight between the incumbent Gboyega Oyetola of APC and PDP's Senator Ademola Adeleke

