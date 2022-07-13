If Shehu Sani is serious about one of his latest tweets, then Nigerians, especially those on social media, are in for a big show

The former Nigerian federal lawmaker on Tuesday, July 12, announced that he is a arranging a Buga challenge for some politicians

Sani said the politicians are Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmd Tinubu, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Omoyele Sowore

Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian senator from Kaduna Central is cooking up something interesting for presidential candidates of some political party.

In a tweet on Tuesday, July 12, Sani said was arranging a Buga challenge for Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmd Tinubu, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Omoyele Sowore.

Sani said he will be announcing the date for the challenge soon

The former federal lawmaker said while the venue for the challenge will be at Abuja, the date will be announced very soon.

He tweeted:

"I’m arranging a Buga challenge for; Atiku,Asiwaju,PO,Kwankwaso and Sowore in Abuja. Date will be announced soon."

Watch video of Atiku Abubakar playing football at night as he shows fitness level, kicking skills

To show the fitness level of presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, one of his aides, Dino Melaye had posted a video of the former vice president kicking football.

Following the video, many Nigerians on social media hailed the candidate while others claim they are not impressed.

Okchris Nwokoye in his reaction wrote:

"Watch where Peter Obi played football, it was last year, before the nomination, Atiku after watching the video, decided to play his own in the night, all fakes and mechanical."

Chima Justin

"That's the sign of bad governance, what you people have in mind. Darkness will never be our possession again in Nigeria. We need to play our football with light. P O G is the man next to our hearts, our Moses that will take us to the promise land. You can continue with your darkness sir. I come in peace."

Yahya Babidi Hassan

"This is the right man for the job. Capacity, determination, strength and love for the nation in full. The man we are waiting for, Atiku."

Isaac Ikpa

"Even OBJ play better. This won't work."

