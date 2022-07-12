Former Benfica coach Rui Vitoria takes over Egypt national

Portuguese manager Rui Vitoria will spearhead Egypt's bid to reach the 2026 World Cup. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP/File

Egypt has named Rui Vitoria, formerly of Portugal's Benfica, as the coach for its national team after Ehab Galal was sacked, according to a statement on Tuesday.

"The Egyptian Football Association has reached a final deal with Portuguese Rui Vitoria to lead the Egyptian national team for the next four years," the association wrote on Twitter.

Egyptian media reports said the Portuguese coach, who led Benfica to the Primeira Liga title in 2016 and 2017, would earn 2.4 million euros annually under the contract.

Former coach Galal was dismissed on June 16 after the Pharaohs slipped to a shock 2-0 defeat by Ethiopia in the qualifiers for the upcoming African Cup of Nations.

His stint lasted a mere two months after taking over from Carlos Queiroz who led Egypt to the AFCON final which they lost to Senegal in February.

Egypt lost to Senegal again under Queiroz in African play-off for a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar.

