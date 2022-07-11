Preparation is in top gear in this season as the people of Osun state head to the poll to elect who would become their next state governor.

The Osun state governorship election is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 16, with a comprehensive election timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to a list released by the electoral body, 15 political parties have declared an interest and submitted lists of candidates for the state's governorship election.

The incumbent governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola would be slugging it out with 14 other contenders in the governorship poll Photo: Ademola Adeleke, Adegboyega Oyetola

However, Legit.ng in this listicle has mapped out the top five candidates and parties that would be contesting in the Saturday, July 16, governorship election in Osun state include.

1 Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola

Oyetola, 67, is the 2022 Osun governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the incumbent governor of the state.

The APC's candidate is gunning for a second term in office alongside his deputy Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, 56, on the platform of the ruling party.

A Bachelor's Degree holder, Oyetola also presented his First School Leaving Certificate and the West Africa Examination Council Certificate to the electoral body, INEC.

An indigene of Iragbiji in Osun State, Oyetola came into governance in the state when he was appointed to serve as the chief of staff to the immediate past governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, who is now the minister of interior.

His selling point for the election includes improving the education system in the state, monitoring truancy among the pupils using the Quality Assurance Committee and Edu Marshal and increased support for the Amotekun Corps to prevent crime among many others.

2. Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen

An indigene of Ede, Adeleke, 61, served as a senator who represented the Osun-west senatorial district between 2017 and 2019.

As a lawmaker, he replaced his elder brother Senator Isiaka Adeleke - who served as the first civilian governor of Osun in the aborted Third Republic - after his death

Put into the political limelight after the death of his brother in 2017, Adeleke has continued to grow his support base especially being an uncle to popstar music artiste David Adeleke popularly known by the stage name Davido.

Contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Adeleke is also referred to as the 'Dancing Senator' during his stint at the National Assembly.

He also contested the 2018 governorship election in the state and lost the runoff election to Oyetola although he claim his mandate was stolen by the APC candidate.

For Adeleke, he hopes to provide adequate security measures and improve investment in agriculture with a view to empowering unemployed youths.

He also promised to improve the education system in the state while providing adequate funding for policing activities in Osun.

A Bachelor's degree holder, Adeleke would be contesting alongside Adewusi Kola Adegboyega, 62, as his running mate in the 2022 Osun governorship election.

3. Omigbodun Oyegoke Akinnrinola

Fifty-eight-year Oyegoke is contesting the 2022 Osun governorship election alongside Oni Mukaila Adesoye on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

An indigene of Osogbo, Oyegoke holds a Bachelor's degree and a Master's in Architecture from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife).

Having worked with the government of Chief Bisi Akande’s government as the Chairman of Osun State Property Development Corporation, Oyegoke appears to have a chance at the Osun state seat of power.

He also served as the State Programme Monitoring Adviser of the United Nations Development Program in Osun and worked in the administration of the ex-Osun governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, as a Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-Party Relations.

Speaking on his plan for the state, Oyegoke promises to improve the education system of the state and encourage the use of technology to fight crime and generate revenue while blocking leakages in the government's financial structure.

4. Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun

Yussuff, 61, served as a lawmaker in the House of Representatives for two different tenures between 2011 and 2019.

Before leaving the National Assembly where he represented d Irepodun/Olurunda/Osogbo/Orolu Federal Constituency, Yussuff was the deputy speaker of the House in his second term between 2015 and 2019.

Born in Ilobu, Irepodun local government, Osun state, Yussuff has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

He is contesting for the seat of governor in Osun state with Adeolu Adekunle Atanda, 53, on the platform of the Labour Party. He was a member of the APC until recently when he resigned his membership from the party to join LP.

He has promised the people of Osun state, especially women economic empowerment and the creation of a strong agri-based economy that can provide the people with a tradable environment.

5. Rasaq Oyelami Saliu

Forty-five-year-old Rasaq holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from the University of Ilorin is one of the key contenders in the 2022 Osun state governorship election.

Vying for the seat of power in the seat, Rasaq is contesting side-by-side with Olatunbosun Olusolape, 47, on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Born in Okua town in Osun State Rasaq served as the financial secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA) in the state.

He was also the National Vice president II of the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN) while running his personal mission, the Aroleorisun Medical Mission in Okua, Odo Otin, and Shifauk Hospital, Akure.

He promises to improve the health systems of the state as well as ensure improved learning among students of Osun state.

Oyetola or Adeleke: INEC speaks on winner of Osun guber, reveals deciding factor

For INEC, the winner of the Osun governorship election will solely be decided by voters during the poll.

INEC's national chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Tuesday, July 12, during his discussion with stakeholders in the state.

Yakubu noted that the commission is bound by laws of the federal government to remain very neutral during the conduct of elections.

Osun 2022: Oyetola, Aregbesola reportedly reconcile? Minister's APC faction speaks

Ahead of the Osun governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is doing all it can to make sure Governor Gboyega Oyetola remains in office.

In fact, Joe Igbokwe, an APC stalwart, reported that the governor has finally reconciled with the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, his predecessor.

Igbokwe made this known via his Facebook page on Sunday, June 26.

