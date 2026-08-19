NLE Choppa shared a carousel of baptism photos on Instagram, announcing a major spiritual shift in his life

The Memphis rapper's post triggered widespread speculation online about his religious background

NLE Choppa took to X to directly address longstanding rumours about his ties to Islam

NLE Choppa has gone public with his baptism, and the internet has a lot to say about it.

The Memphis rapper shared a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting the moment he was baptised, marking what he described as a major new chapter in his life.

NLE Choppa breaks silence after baptism amid controversy over his faith. Credit: @thegreatnle

Source: Instagram

The post quickly went viral, drawing both support and questions from fans and followers about what the moment means for his religious journey.

In the caption accompanying the post, NLE Choppa was visibly emotional and full of energy about the experience.

"Now this GANGSTA ! Baptized In The Spirit Of The Holy Ghost. Thank You Jesus 🙏🏽✝️🙌🏽," he wrote. "I'm BACK, But Better, A lot Mo Clever… Stormy Days & Bad weather… Christ Was My Umbrella YOU DIG 🖤."

He also reflected on his personal growth, acknowledging that those who followed him online had only ever seen a version of himself still in progress.

"See Y'all Seen A Version Of Me Christ Was Still Working On," he continued. "Truth Be Told He'll Never Be Finished With Me, But this Version Of Self Is Ready I STAMP THAT 💪🏽."

NLE Choppa gets baptised as he addresses speculation over his religious beliefs. Credit: @thegreatnle

Source: Instagram

Islam Rumours Surface Online

The baptism announcement reignited an old rumour that had circulated for roughly three years, namely that NLE Choppa had previously converted to Islam.

Many online commenters pointed to past posts and public appearances as supposed evidence of his earlier religious affiliation.

The rapper did not let the speculation linger. Responding directly on Elon Musk's X platform, he set the record straight in a brief but firm statement:

"Never was a Muslim; I've prayed with them before but never was Muslim. Respect."

See the viral X post on NLE Choppa's religion:

Burna Boy opens up on his spiritual journey

Legit.ng earlier reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, opened up about his spiritual evolution.

He revealed that he has converted to Islam.

The “Ye” crooner made the revelation while speaking during a Twitch live session with US streamer PlaqueBoyMax, where he shared details about his upbringing and his eventual shift in faith.

Source: Legit.ng