NLE Choppa Gets Baptised, Addresses Allegation of Dumping Islam for Christianity
- NLE Choppa shared a carousel of baptism photos on Instagram, announcing a major spiritual shift in his life
- The Memphis rapper's post triggered widespread speculation online about his religious background
- NLE Choppa took to X to directly address longstanding rumours about his ties to Islam
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NLE Choppa has gone public with his baptism, and the internet has a lot to say about it.
The Memphis rapper shared a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting the moment he was baptised, marking what he described as a major new chapter in his life.
The post quickly went viral, drawing both support and questions from fans and followers about what the moment means for his religious journey.
In the caption accompanying the post, NLE Choppa was visibly emotional and full of energy about the experience.
"Now this GANGSTA ! Baptized In The Spirit Of The Holy Ghost. Thank You Jesus 🙏🏽✝️🙌🏽," he wrote. "I'm BACK, But Better, A lot Mo Clever… Stormy Days & Bad weather… Christ Was My Umbrella YOU DIG 🖤."
He also reflected on his personal growth, acknowledging that those who followed him online had only ever seen a version of himself still in progress.
"See Y'all Seen A Version Of Me Christ Was Still Working On," he continued. "Truth Be Told He'll Never Be Finished With Me, But this Version Of Self Is Ready I STAMP THAT 💪🏽."
Islam Rumours Surface Online
The baptism announcement reignited an old rumour that had circulated for roughly three years, namely that NLE Choppa had previously converted to Islam.
Many online commenters pointed to past posts and public appearances as supposed evidence of his earlier religious affiliation.
The rapper did not let the speculation linger. Responding directly on Elon Musk's X platform, he set the record straight in a brief but firm statement:
"Never was a Muslim; I've prayed with them before but never was Muslim. Respect."
See the viral X post on NLE Choppa's religion:
Burna Boy opens up on his spiritual journey
Legit.ng earlier reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, opened up about his spiritual evolution.
He revealed that he has converted to Islam.
The “Ye” crooner made the revelation while speaking during a Twitch live session with US streamer PlaqueBoyMax, where he shared details about his upbringing and his eventual shift in faith.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.