The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been hit with a huge blow following its victory in the Ekiti governorship election

Two political parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Action Democratic Party (ADP) said they will be challenging the victory of the APC at a tribunal

It was gathered that both parties complained that the election was marred with financial inducement and other illegal vices that distorted the transparency of the election

Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate and governor-elect in Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji is on the verge to face an election tribunal following his victory in Ekiti gubernatorial election.

According to a report by the Punch newspaper, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni, and his Action Democratic Party counterpart, Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle said they were not satisfied with the outcome of the election.

Biodun Oyebanji is likely to face a tribunal to defend his victory as the governor-elect in Ekiti state. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: Twitter

SDP, ADP to sue governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji for electoral fraud

Speaking to newsmen on the issue on Sunday, June 19, the state collation agent for SDP, Mr Owoseni Ajayi, stated that the party will challenge the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

In the same vein, the governorship candidate of ADP, Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle also vented her displeasure over the outcome of the election stating that the election was marred by incessant cases of vote-buying and corruption.

Elebute-Halle stated that the people's choices had been distorted and manipulated. She said it does not portray the true essence of democracy.

Meanwhile, the camp of SDP has refused to sign the election result as they maintained that the election was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters.

Ajayi said:

“As a result, we will definitely challenge the outcomes of these results in the court of law for posterity and generations coming to know that when conducting elections, you must follow the rules and procedures.”

Ballot box snatching recorded in several local govt

Elebute-Halle on the other hand raised issues of ballot box snatching and harassment of her party members.

She said local governments like Ado-Ekiti, Oye-Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti and Ilasa-Ekiti was on rampage with numerous attack on her supporters.

Elebute-Halle said:

“The victory of Mr Biodun Oyebanji in the just concluded governorship election, ordinarily would have been accepted by me, if the election had not been fraught by electoral malpractices.

“In spite of various sensitisation programmes and media publicity against vote buying, the APC, PDP and SDP actually promoted and encouraged corruption, both at the grassroots and the state levels.

“Though the Independent National Electoral Commission has pronounced Oyebanji as the winner of this election, I, Kemi Elebute-Halle, hereby, reject the results of this election."

Elebute-Halle, however, urged the international observers, the security agencies and INEC to continue to sensitise Ekiti electorate against vote buying that has eaten deep into the electoral process.

