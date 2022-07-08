Anambra, Awka - The Anambra state parliament said it is not satisfied with the budget allocated to education in the state by Governor Charles Soludo.

According to the Guardian newspaper, there was a downward review in the allocation from the previous year which was about N3.23 billion and is now fixed at N1.1billion in the current budget.

Legit.ng gathered that the reduction in percentage is about 70 per cent, a move that the parliament was not pleased with.

The state parliament said the reduction will come with a lot of implications which include lowering the standard of learning as well as other student development in the state.

While the 2022 Revised Budget defence of the ministry of education was ongoing, a lawmaker in the house, Ejike Okechukwu said the budget is unrealistic.

Okechukwu who also doubles as the committee chairman on education reiterated that education plays a pivotal role in society and should be treated with the utmost attention.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The education ministry is self-sustaining because it generates revenue annually from students’ tuition, sports levy and exam fees. This money is paid directly into the government’s account.

“It is sad that these funds are not released to the ministry to operate which is why our students are being exploited, they pay these levies twice or three times in a year.

“The slash in the budget is unacceptable. We are suppose to be working towards having 10 per cent of our budget allocated to education as recommended by the United Nations Children’s Fund. Not less than two per cent allocated annually.”

Meanwhile, Okechukwu urged the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning who prepared the budget to look into an upward review of the education budget.

Contributing his quota to the matter, the lawmaker representing Nnewi North Constituency, Smart Okafor stated that the ministry generates a lot for the state government but does not get a return on investment rather the state uses it to fund other projects.

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the commissioner for education revealed that the ministry generated N636 million in 2021 while N246 million of the main revenue were generated from the states’ secondary and primary school.

She however stated that plans are ongoing within the ministry to update the curriculum of education from the conventional method of teaching to skills training and technology.

Ngozi said:

“We want to train and graduate students who will not be dependent on the state but be self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

“We have a lot of reforms to carry our but we are surprised that our budget was slashed and when I queried, I was told that the state government cannot fund the initial budget of N3.23 billion.

“I’m appealing to the Assembly to look into an upward review of the budget to help us carry out our programmes optimally.”

Source: Legit.ng