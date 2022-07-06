About 10,000 women under the aegis of APC Nigerian women in politics have mobilised support for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party

Unity Fountain, Abuja - About 10,000 women of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have mobilised support for the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

We want VP slot - APC women

Vanguard reported that the women group named APC Nigerian women in politics asked the former Lagos state governor to consider a woman as his running mate in the 2023 poll.

“I want to say that the women in the country want a female vice president. Let the party give us the VP position,” the group leader, Bolanle Kazeem.

The mobilisation rally was held at the unity fountain demonstration ground in Abuja on Tuesday, July 5.

Why we mobilise for Tinubu, APC women support group

The national convener of the APC women’s support group, Bolanle Kazeem, who spoke to journalists, said the group decided to support Tinubu because of his leadership qualities.

Kazeem added that the group and its members across the 36 states are tired of politicians who failed to fulfil their promises of good governance during electioneering to the masses.

She cited the good track record of Tinubu in the area of security, infrastructure and economic management when he was the governor of Lagos state as reasons for their support.

We expect Tinubu to implement 35% affirmative action for women

She added that the group expects full implementation of the 35 per cent affirmative action for women's inclusion in Nigerian politics from the party's candidate.

“We are expecting 35 per cent of Asiwaju’s cabinet to be made up of women, but if we get more than that, we don’t mind.”

