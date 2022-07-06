Hope Uzodimma has called for more collaborations with the Army and other security forces in Imo state

The Imo state governor made this known at the opening ceremony of the ongoing Army Day Celebration 2022 holding in Owerri

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has expressed satisfaction in the existing cordial relationship between the security agencies and good people of Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has attributed the great success in the State's Security system to the inter-agency collaboration among the various security agencies in the state.

The governor made this disclosure at the opening ceremony of the ongoing Army Day Celebration 2022 holding in Owerri, Imo state.

Hope Uzodimma has called for more collaborations with the Army and other security forces in Imo state

Source: UGC

Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to advocate for more collaborative partnerships between Nigeria's security forces for greater productivity in the fight against insecurity and criminality.

On his part, Prof. Osita M. Ogbu (OON) the Guest Speaker at the event extensively x-rayed the subject of "Curbing Insecurity In Nigeria and the Imperative of Inter-security Agency collaboration and Coordination." He cited several instances and advanced strategies for increasing productivity in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Uzodimma calls for security collaboration at the opening ceremony of the ongoing Army Day Celebration 2022 holding in Owerri. Photo: Chika Jude

Source: UGC

In his speech, the Chief of Army Staff (COSA), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, expressed satisfaction in the existing cordial relationship between the security agencies, the Government and good people of Imo State and commended the citizens of the State for their co-operation and support.

Governor Uzodimma in the company of the Chief of Army Staff (COSA), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya thereafter, visited the leader of the Traditional Rulers in the State, Eze Imo at the Eze’s Palace, Mbari Owerri.

2023: APC chieftain recommends Niger state governor to Tinubu as running mate

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and socio-political analyst, Chief Ray Morphy, has said the Niger state governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, has demonstrated capacity as a leader.

Chief Morphy said the governor should be commended and celebrated for what he is doing despite the paucity of funds, the size of the state, and security challenges posed by bandits.

He, however, recommended Sani-Bello to the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu as running mate, saying the governor has the character, the mien, and the disposition that is ideal of a vice president.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, July 5 in Abuja, after a visit to Niger state to see the situation of things and the style of governance of Bello, the APC chieftain said the governor has performed admirably well since he became the governor of the state in 2015.

Source: Legit.ng