Again, the election observation group, Yiaga Africa has released another pre-election report ahead of the Osun gubernatorial polls

In its pre-election report, Yiaga Africa confirmed that there has been an incessant rate of voter inducement and cult activities

Yiaga Africa, however, charged the independent national electoral commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to intensify efforts to curb any form of hindrances ahead of the crucial polls

Osun, Osogbo - Election observation group, Yiaga Africa has called on the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to intensify the education of citizens and stakeholders on the consequences of vote-trading, especially on election day ahead of the Osun gubernatorial polls.

The group made this known via its pre-election observation report made available to Legit.ng on Monday, July 6.

Yiaga Africa has issued a series of recommendations to relevant stakeholders heading into the Osun gubernatorial polls. Photo: Yiaga Africa

Source: Facebook

As contained in the report, Yiaga Africa confirmed that the build-up to the Osun gubernatorial poll has been blighted by vote merchandising despite consistent voter education by the election management body and Civil society organizations.

The report says:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"The role of voter inducement has continued to influence electoral outcomes and delegitimize citizens’ mandates in the electoral process.

"Thus the direct legal and governance consequences of vote-trading must explicitly remain at the front-burner of electoral discussions going into the July 16, 2022 poll leading into the 2023 general elections."

Similarly, Yiaga Africa in its pre-election report confirmed that there have been activities of hoodlums and cultists in the state.

Yiaga Africa said:

"The recent critical incident being the disruption of PVC collection in Ilesa Local Government Area of the state.

"Reports of activities of cultists and hoodlums are gradually becoming a recurrence in the Osun pre-election environment ahead of the election."

Yiaga Africa issues recommendation ahead of Osun polls

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa has urged security agencies to ensure adequate deployment of its personnel to strategic areas during the elections.

It also charged the police to publicize hotlines for citizens to make complaints, report incidents, or access information on the election as well as the arrest and prosecution of all involved in any form of violence in the days leading to the election.

On the part of political parties, Yiaga Africa said it vehemently opposes any sort of voter bribery as it undermines the electoral process.

Yiaga said:

"Political parties are encouraged to run issues-based campaigns rather than tempting voters with unsustainable gifts that do not contribute to the state's economic development.

"Political parties and candidates should conduct issue-based campaigns rather than engage in voter inducement, and recruitment of thugs and cultists for violence."

Osun 2022: INEC chairman visits polling units for inspection

Meanwhile, INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu has commenced a tour on some of the polling units in Osun state.

He also inspected the non-sensitive materials expected to be used during the election in order to ensure readiness of INEC staff.

Prof. Yakubu however assured residents of Osun that the election will be seamless and even better than that of Ekiti.

2023 election: Allegations of extortion in CVR Centers by INEC officials emerge

In another development, Yiaga Africa had earlier called on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the CVR exercise by three weeks.

It also called for investigation of allegations of bribery and non-deployment of personnel in some Registration Centers.

Commends INEC for deploying additional 209 machines to Kano, Lagos, and five states in the Southeast.

Source: Legit.ng