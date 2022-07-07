An aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joe Igbokwe, has released photos of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's activities in France

In the set of photos shared on Facebook by Igbkwe on Wednesday, July 6, Tinubu was seen having a meeting with some VIPs

This is coming amid lawsuits against the APC presidential candidate and the fact that he is yet to name his running mate for 2023

At his age, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing much brainstorming on how best to secure victory during the 2023 presidential election.

In fact, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently took his planning and strategising as far as Paris, the capital of France.

Tinubu is having a serious meeting with some VIPs in Paris (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Some photos of Tinubu having critical meetings with a set of VIPs have been shared via Facebook by one of his very keen supporters, Joe Igbokwe.

The set of photos was captioned Paris Agenda and the Task Ahead.

Meanwhile, Igbokwe had it that the Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, was in France to see Tinubu.

Earlier, Igbokwe via his Facebook page on Thursday, June 30, said that this was happening while some persons are busing abusing, and badmouthing persons on social media.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari was hated and insulted in 2015 and that the same aggression has been transferred to Tinubu.

His words:

"While they are on Social Media abusing everybody Gov Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju. Abuse, calling names, hate and bigotry are no strategies.

"They hated and abused PMB since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see."

However, a Nigerian political analyst, Tombo Harry, who spoke with Legit.ng described Wike as an opportunity who knows what he is doing, adding that the Rivers governor only wants to prove a point.

Meanwhile, amid rumours that Wike of Rivers planned to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), another serious, unconfirmed claim emerged.

Igbokwe had stated that there were talks that Wike would meet President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC's presidential candidate, and governors of the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng