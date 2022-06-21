The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost one of its members in the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, to the Accord Party

Peller announced his exit from the ruling APC to the Accord Party on the floor of the House on Tuesday, June 21

The popular lawmaker also gave some reasons why he opted for Accord Party after leaving the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - A member of the House of Representatives from Oyo state, Shina Peller, has formally dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Peller announced his resignation from the APC on the floor of the House of Representatives Tuesday, June 21, during plenary.

Oyo lawmaker Shina Peller has left the APC for the Accord Party ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Shina Peller

Source: Facebook

The federal lawmaker who currently represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency also announced that he was moving to the Accord Party.

Recall that Peller recently lost the APC primaries for Oyo North Senatorial District to Fatai Buhari who is from the Ogbomoso axis of the district.

Why I opted for Accord Party - Peller

After leaving the APC, Peller in a thread of tweets said he decided to go to Accord Party because the party showed "an unwavering commitment to the yearnings of the people of Oke-Ogun."

His words:

“After my exit from the APC, we engaged other political parties, we had numerous options, but we opted for Accord for very peculiar reasons."

Peller said Accord Party “happens to be the first party in Oyo State to zone Oyo North Senatorial ticket to Oke Ogun considering that Ogbomosho Zone had done two terms.

“The party has shown an unwavering commitment to the yearnings of the people of Oke-Ogun. It has given us hope and a sense of belonging,” he added.

Accord Party is a force to reckon with, says Peller

Speaking further, Peller said the Accord Party in Oyo state is a force to reckon with.

According to him, the party's internal democracy mechanism is intact, a component he said is lacking in other parties.

The lawmaker added that Accord Party is also strategic as it concerns balloting. On the ballot paper, Accord comes first before the two major parties. With Accord as our party, voting sensitization becomes easier for us to do.

Three prominent APC senators defect to opposition parties

In a related development, three APC senators have resigned their membership of the ruling party.

The lawmakers are Senators Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South), and Francis Alimikhena (Edo North).

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 21, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, special assistant (press) to the president of the senate confirmed the development.

Source: Legit.ng