Rabiu Kwankwaso is not interested in anything short of his presidency under NNPP and has asked Peter Obi to accept his offer of being his vice

The former Kano governor said the southeast has a better chance at the presidency if they agree to partner with his party

The northern politician believes the NNPP has the structure, organisation and population across the country to contest and win elections

Gombe state - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has said he cannot be running mate to Peter Obi or any other presidential candidate. He said doing so would lead to the collapse of his own party.

Kwankwaso urged Obi, a former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to accept an offer of being his running mate for the forthcoming 2023 election, Premium Times reports.

Kwankwaso having discussions on democracy, security and fight against corruption with the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria & West Africa. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The NNPP leader said:

“If now I decide to be vice presidential candidate to anybody in this country; NNPP will collapse, because the party is based on what we have built in the last 30 years."

Kwankwaso gives reason why Peter Obi should agree to be my running mate

Speaking with journalists on Saturday, July 2, in Gombe, the former Kano governor confirmed that his party had been in talks with the LP for a possible merger. He stated:

"From the discussion with Labour Party, the main issue was who becomes the president if the parties merge."

According to him, if Obi accepts an offer to be his running mate, it would provide a viable route for the southeast to actualize its presidential ambition in the future.

Southeast is at the bottom in politics

Kwankwaso, who was in Gombe State to inaugurate the state office of NNPP and to meet with elected members of the party, stated that the southeast people are good in business and are well talented but they need to learn politics, Vanguard reports.

“In politics they are at the bottom line,” the former governor said.

The national leader of the NNPP noted that the region had already lost out on the presidential and vice presidential candidates of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but they now have a chance with his party.

Kwankwaso is optimistic his party will win the presidential elections. According to him, the NNPP has the structure, organisation and population across the country to contest and win elections.

