A string of drama was said to have stirred up on Wednesday, June 29 at the Senate House of Assembly

It was gathered that a little of temper occurred between the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Senator Rochas Okorocha

Senator Rochas was reported to have been denied to quiz a ministerial nominee when the senate president switched off his microphone before he could finish

FCT, Abuja - The senate president, Ahmad Lawan and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha were both involved in a temper-flaring face-off during plenary.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, Lawan was said to have switched off the microphone of the former Imo state governor while trying to quiz Goodluck Nana Opiah, a ministerial nominee of President Muhammadu Buhari who also happens to be from Imo state.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan reportedly switched off Senator Rochas Okorocha's microphone when he was still quizzing a ministerial nominee. Photo: Ahmad Lawan

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that Okorocha in retaliation to the actions of the senate president demanded to know why he switched off his public address system while still quizzing the ministerial nominee.

Daily Independent however reported that Opiah who was caught in the middle of the drama was unfaced by what happened.

"No bad blood between I and Okorocha" - Ministerial nominee speaks

According to the newspaper, Opiah stated that he had nothing against Senator Okorocha and that they are both cool.

He said:

“There is no bad blood between me and Senator Okorocha. What happened on the floor of the Senate today is an extension of that kind of rumour.

“I can tell you that Senator Rochas Okorocha meant well. I think he wanted to add his voice to my nomination."

Opiah further confirmed that prior to the event of the ministerial screening, he and Senator Okorocha have held talks over the phone.

He stated that there are no indications that Senator Okorocha will be an obstacle to his nomination.

Opiah is a former lawmaker who served as the state house speaker in Imo state parliament as well as an honourable member of the lower legislative chamber of the national assembly. He is currently Commissioner for Petroleum Resources.

Electoral act: Lawan makes strong comment on Supreme Court judgment

In another development, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement on the new electoral act.

Lawan said the submissions of the apex court was a clear indicator that the red chamber is doing a fine job.

He however stated that the national assembly will continue to play its part in ensuring it achieves the dividend of democracy.

Lawan finally kicked out as INEC certifies Machina as Yobe APC Senatorial candidate

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmad Lawan's bid to return to the red chamber next year may have been shattered.

The independent electoral commission (INEC) said it does not recognise Senator Lawan as the senatorial candidate of APC Yobe North.

The electoral body said it has certified and confirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the authentic candidate of the party.

