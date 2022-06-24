At last, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has been dropped by INEC as the Yobe APC senatorial candidate for 2023

The electoral commission on Friday, June 24 , released a certified true copy of the APC senatorial primary held on May 28

, This document issued by INEC recognises Bashir Sheriff Machina as the true candidate of the ruling party for the senatorial seat in Yobe

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ignored the candidacy of Senate President Ahmad Lawan in the Yobe North senatorial primary.

Instead, the commission has certified Bashir Machina as the true candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary in the northern state, PM News reports.

INEC has certified Machina as Yobe APC senatorial candidate ahead of the 2023 elections (Photo: @DrAhmadLawan, PM News, Leadership)

A certified true copy of INEC’s report from the election revealed Machina scored 289 votes out of 300 delegates.

The report substantiates Machina's earlier public claim that he won the primary to emerge as the candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The said document, certified by INEC on June 24, 2022, recognised the candidacy of Machina and was totally silent about Senator Lawan's name.

Lawan: Serious war ensues in APC as Machina kicks over removal of his name from senatorial candidates' list

Meanwhile, Machina had reacted to the removal of his name from the APC's list of candidates in the red chamber.

Machina described the enlisting of Lawan's name as the candidate for the position as illegal.

The said list that does not reflect Machina's name had already been submitted by the APC to INEC.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Machina who was regarded as a placeholder for Lawan insisted that he is still the candidate, not Lawan.

He said:

“I remain the candidate of the APC Yobe North senatorial zone as duly elected. I did not withdraw for anybody and I will not withdraw because as a matter of fact it is a mandate given to me by members of our great party, the delegates. So surreptitiously removing my name, I consider (it) as very undemocratic, illegal and of course inhuman.

“I will take measures by first appealing to my party that if this action was truly done, it should be corrected, possibly if it was erroneously done. And it was deliberately done, we are actually seeking redress from the National Working Committee of our party under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu. I remain the candidate.”

