Ahmed Lawan, the senate president, has said that the judgment of the supreme court on the electoral act showed the senate is doing its job well

Lawan added that further amendments would be made to the electoral law to cater to weaknesses identified in it

the senate president reinstated that the power to decide the mode of primary still remains the agreed position of the political parties

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has described the Supreme Court judgment on section 84(12) of the Electoral Act as a commendable one that vindicates the legislature.

According to P.M News, Senator Lawan added that the national assembly will make more efforts to amend the electoral act to safeguard the weaknesses identified in the law.

The senate president disclosed this on Tuesday, June 28, at a plenary session of the red chamber.

Lawan maintained that further amendments to the law would give more strength to it ahead of the 2023 elections.

His comment followed a matter of national importance, Yahaya Abdullahi, a Senator from Kebbi North, brought to the floor of the Senate.

He said:

“Let me say that this is one major landmark judgment by the Supreme Court, that the National Assembly had done their job and the court upheld it.

Lawan speaks on the mode of party primaries

Lawan further added that the mode of primary will still be decided by the political parties.

“The idea of what method of primaries should be adopted at the moment is entirely left for the political parties to decide.

“But as we implement the electoral act 2022, we are supposed to be very observant of the strengths and weaknesses of the law,” Lawan's statement reads in part.

