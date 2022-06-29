The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, constituted a 128-man national campaign council for the Osun State governorship election coming up on July 16

The campaign council is headed by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri as the chairman, while Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was also named among the 128 other members of the campaign council by the party

In a twist, the vice presidential candidate and Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba attended the event

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri who is the chairman Osun State Gubernatorial National Campaign Council, among several of their colleagues were absent on Wednesday, June 29, when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated the campaign council.

Only the vice-presidential candidate of the party and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state were present at the event, Daily Trust reports.

Governor Wike, Diri, Tambuwal and others were absent as PDP inaugurates Osun Campaign Council. Photo credit: PDP Governors In Action

Other governors who were absent

Governors Seyi Makinde, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Emmanuel Udom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Darius Ishaku, Samuel Ortom, Godwin Obaseki, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and Bala Mohammed were among the 128 committee members but they were all absent at the inauguration.

Amb. Umar Damagum reacts

Speaking just before inaugurating the council, acting national chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, said the sole mandate of the council is “to go to Osun state and win the election for us,” adding that “Osun is key to our presidential election.”

He said:

“We have a very popular candidate in Osun and we have no reason not to win the election.

“So I believe with the caliber of people in this committee, I’m sure Osun will become ours, you will make a lot of sacrifices for the task ahead of you, engage stakeholders that are aggrieved.”

