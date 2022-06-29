Gabriel Zock, a lawmaker representing Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency, Kaduna, on Wednesday, June 29, claimed that the Nigerian leadership has failed Nigeria in terms of security, especially in the state.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Zock said the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not match their campaign promises on security with actions,

According to him, the federal government is doing nothing decisive to stop the menace of insecurity across the country.

The lawmaker said the presidency has failed Nigeria in terms of security (Photo: @HonGabrielZock)

Source: Twitter

Zock said that given that the armed criminals who are terrorising innocent citizens are Nigerians, it will not be too difficult for the government to get rid of them in not more than six months if it is serious.

His words:

“We campaigned in 2014 about the security of the nation and today those that have the solution to these security issues are not given the privilege to actually implement their solution.

“The government of the day is doing nothing to bring this insecurity to an end. I can tell you categorically that they are not doing enough.

“The president is the chief commander of the armed forces. Giving orders that the security agencies should provide a solution has lingered for seven years.

“The government can fish out anybody at any time they want to. I believe they are not doing anything to fish out these bandits.

“They are all Nigerians and they don’t live outside Nigeria. If the security forces can use intelligence reports and gatherings, I believe the problem will not last for six months.

“I believe that the president has not backed his words with action.”

