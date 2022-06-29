Nigerians have been urged to ensure that they do not go to the 2023 polls to vote out of anger for the challenges going on across the country

The minister for works and housing said it is important that citizens have an understanding of the need to vote for people who are competent and can deliver on the job

According to Babatunde Fashola, citizens must adopt platforms like town hall meetings and debates to scrutinise every intending leader or candidate

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday, June 28, urged Nigerians to ensure they vote for people of competence in the 2023 general elections.

The Cable reports that Fashola who spoke at the sixth edition of the annual ‘BRF GABFEST’ in Lagos state reacted to a remark by someone who said that anger would make Nigerians vote in 2023.

Fashola warned Nigerians not to vote out of anger in the 2023 general election. Photo: Amadi Philip

Source: Depositphotos

At the event themed, ‘What Am I Voting For?’, the minister warned that emotions should not be used as a basis to make choices about the country's leaders or those who should be in power.

He added that such an approach would not help the nation in addressing some of its key challenges bedevilling it.

His words:

“We might wonder how to get candidates to address these issues. One way is to look at what their manifestos present and what their political parties profess.

"The other way is to attend rallies they organise, but I tell you this is often a one-way conversation because we cannot ask questions at those rallies."

Approaches to use in selecting a leader

Further speaking, The Punch reports that the minister said citizens should engage intending leaders in debates and town hall meetings to figure out what they would be bringing to the governance table.

He added:

“I urge you to vote by holding debates and town halls where you put questions to the candidates to test their abilities.

“I urge you to vote by looking at what the candidates have done before, this is like asking for the referees during an interview or talking to a previous employer. This is how to recruit an employee. Not by anger.”

Source: Legit.ng