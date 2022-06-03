On Friday, June 3, some protesters stormed the streets of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city to call on former President Goodluck Jonathan to declare for 2023 presidency.

The protesters in their numbers were dressed in white t-shirts and marched around Abuja in a fanfare calling on the president to join the litany of aspirants contesting for Nigeria's number one seat.

The protesters have called on the ruling party to declare Goodluck Jonathan APC's consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 election. Photo: The Cable

They finally took their protest to the headquarters of the ruling party demanding that the former president be handed over the APC presidential ticket to contest in the 2023 election.

Carrying banners with Jonathan's photograph boldly printed on them and other several placards, the protesters said Jonathan is the right man for the job of Nigeria's presidency.

One of the huge banners displayed by the protesters read, "Goodluck Jonathan on Your Mandate We Stand 2023".

The banner which hand one gigantic photograph of the former president spread in the centre also had the logo of the ruling All progressives Congress at the top right corner of it and a smaller photograph of Jonathan on the top left.

Legit.ng also observed that most of the protesters who wore the white t-shirts completed their dressing with George wrappers signifying their Ijaw heritage.

Possibility of APC committee screening Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday, May 31, heightens as key details emerge

The All Progressives Congress might be on the pathway to screening a former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan who was in Milan, Italy was also expected to head straight to Transcorp Hotel where the ruling party's screening is taking place.

According to sources, there are moves by the party leadership to ensure the emergence of Jonathan as APC's presidential flagbearer.

2023: APC chairman, Adamu meets with Jonathan ahead of crucial primary, details revealed

Ahead of the crucial and much anticipated presidential primaries of the APC, it seems the party has not given up on wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The APC had begun a final push for the Bayelsa-born politician to be the presidential flag bearer of the party.

However, reports have it that Jonathan will only be obliged to the call if only he is assured of an automatic ticket.

