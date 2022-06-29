While some Nigerians are skeptical over President Muhammadu Buhari's academic qualifications, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has released what might be called the president's detailed CV.

Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said persons he described as 'children of hate' are still looking for President Buhari's certificates despite his obvious exposure in the field of leadership.

Igbokwe said those who hate Buhari are doubtful about his qualifications (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

In a post he shared via Facebook on Tuesday, June 28, Igbokwe gave details of the president's CV as follows:

Born in Daura, Katsina State, on 17 December 1942

Education

Attended Primary School in Daura and Mai’adua, 1948-1952 Attended Katsina Model School in 1953 and Katsina Provincial Secondary School (now Government College Katsina) from 1956-1961. Joined the then Nigerian Military Training School, Kaduna in 1963. Attended Officer’s Cadet School in Aldershot (United Kingdom), October 1963 Attended Platoon Commanders’ Course at the Nigerian Military College, Kaduna, 1964 Attended the Mechanical Transport Officer’s Course at the Army Mechanical Transport School in Borden (United Kingdom) 1965 Studied at the Defence Services’ Staff College, Wellington (India), 1973 Attended the United States Army War College, June 1979 to June 1980

Military Career

Platoon Commander, 2nd Infantry Battalion, 1963-1964; Mechanical Transport Officer, Lagos Garrison, 1964-1965; Transport Company Commander, 2nd Infantry Brigade, 1965-1966; Battalion Adjutant/Commander, 2nd Infantry Brigade, 1966-1967; Brigade Major, 2nd Sector, 1st Infantry Division, April to July, 1967; Brigade Major, 3rd Infantry Division, August 1967 – October 1968; Acting Commander, 4th Sector, 1st Division, November 1968 – February 1970; Commander, 31st Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, February 1970 – June 1971; Assistant Adjutant-General, 1st Infantry Division Headquarters, July 1971 – December 1972; Colonel, General Staff, 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters, January 1974 – September 1974; Acting Director Supply and Transport, Nigeria Army Corps Headquarters, September 1974 – July 1975; Military Governor, North Eastern State of Nigeria, August 1975 – March 1976; Federal Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, March 1976 – June 1978 Chairman, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, June 1978 – July 1978; Military Secretary, Army Headquarters, July 1978 – June 1979; Member, Supreme Military Council, July 1978 – June 1979; General Officer Commanding, 4th Infantry Division, August 1980 – January 1981; General Officer Commanding, 3rd Armored Division, November 1981 – December 1983; Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, December 1983 – August 1985.

Appointments outside the military

Executive Chairman of the Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF), 21 March 1995 – May 1999

Awards and Medals

GCFR: Grand Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria DSM: Defence Service Medal NSM: National Service Medal GSM: General Service Medal LSGCM: Loyal Service and Good Conduct Medal FSS: Forces Service Star CM: The Congo Medal

Honorary Doctorate Degrees

10 December 1994: Honorary Doctor of Science degree (honoris causa) conferred on Buhari by Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi 21 December 1996: Honorary Doctor of Letters degree (honoris causa) conferred on Buhari by the University of Calabar 6 June 1998: Honorary Doctor of Law degree (honoris causa) conferred on Buhari by Benue State University

Family life

Spouses - Safinatu Yusuf (deceased) (m. 1971; died 1988;)

Aisha Halilu (m. 1989)

Children

8 surviving out of 10

Zuleihat (deceased) Fatima Musa (deceased) Hadiza Safinatu Aisha Halima Yusuf Zarah Amina

President Buhari responds to UK prime minister's question about running for office again

Buhari had stated that he has no plan to stay in office as president of Nigeria beyond May 29, 2023.

Responding to a question asked by the British prime minister Boris Johnson, on seeking office for a third term, President Buhari confirmed that he does not intend to try remaining in office for any reason.

The conversation between President Buhari and prime minister Boris Johnson took place at a bilateral meeting on the margins of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

