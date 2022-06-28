The PDP is worried over the possibility of losing Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers to another party at this time

Because of this, the opposition has said that it will set up a reconciliation committee to appease and keep Wike

In fact, the PDP BoT chairman, Walid Jibrin, told journalists on Monday, June 27, that the party leadership will have to kneel before the governor to prevent his defection

Kaduna - Losing Governor Nyesom Wike to any other political party will be a tragedy for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

To prevent this, the PDP's leadership has said that it will do all there is to be done to prevent the Rivers governor's defection at a time when the 2023 general elections are close.

The PDP leadership says it will kneel before Wike to keep him (Photo: Rivers State Government)

Source: Facebook

This was the position of the chairman of the PDP's Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin, on Monday, June 27, when he spoke with journalists in Kaduna, The Cable reports.

Jibrin said the PDP is going to inaugurate a reconciliation body to appease all its members of the party, especially Wike, who lost out in the last presidential primary.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him, the party will even kneel before the governor to make sure he does not leave to another platform, knowing that he has contributed immensely to the growth of the PDP.

His words:

“We in PDP know how to solve our problems. We know that governor Nyesom Wike may not be happy.

"It is the intention of this party to constitute a reconciliation committee that will meet Wike to talk to him, appeal to him, and pray that he will not leave our party.

“We will all visit Wike together and if it means kneeling to Wike, we will kneel for him.

“We respect him. We respect his integrity and honesty in supporting the PDP. It is our belief that in any contest, there must be a winner and a loser.

“We respect him. We respect his integrity and honesty in supporting the PDP. It is our belief that in any contest, there must be a winner and a loser.”

2023: Wike to meet Buhari, Tinubu, APC governors? Jagaban's ally spills

Amid rumours that Wike was planning to leave the PDP, another serious, unconfirmed claim had emerged.

A keen supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition, Joe Igbokwe, had stated that there are talks that Wike will meet President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate and governors of the ruling party.

According to Igbokwe who said this via Facebook on Sunday, June 26, this meeting would be taking place anytime soon.

Source: Legit.ng