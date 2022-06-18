The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has confirmed that his party is in talks with the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi for the possibility of joining forces ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso who is a former Kano state governor made this revelation during an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, June 18.

Breaking: Disaster For PDP, APC As Kwankwaso Confirms NNPP, Labour Party Merger Moves (Photo: HE Mohammed Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE, Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

Vanguard quoted Kwankwaso to have said:

“We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working to look into the matter (and cooperate with him), and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it.”

Source: Legit.ng