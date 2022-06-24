Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo is reportedly under intense pressure to contest for the presidency under another party

for A legal practitioner and associate of the vice president, Dr. Kayode Ajulo made this known in a statement

According to Ajulo, a popular presidential candidate has hinted at stepping down for the vice president ahead of 2023

FCT, Abuja - A constitutional lawyer and convener, Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has said that the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is committed to the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 general elections.

Ajulo said the president's stance is firm despite approaches by high-ranking politicians that he should run for the presidency on another platform.

VP Osinbajo is said to be under pressure to contest for the presidency under another party. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

He said the vice president has been turning down numerous requests from various groups urging him to contest the presidential election on the platform of one of the notable political parties in the country.

Ajulo made this statement to the press to corroborate a post he made on social media, which read "PYO is still under pressure to run for President. #itsnotoveruntilitsover"

The lawyer said Professor Osinbajo has been receiving numerous requests from notable political parties to contest on their platforms.

His words:

“A high-ranking presidential candidate of a popular political party has shown readiness to relinquish his ticket to allow a new primary where Professor Yemi Osinbajo will be the candidate of his party.

“Note that the constitution allows the candidate of a party willing to relinquish his candidature to do so, while another primary will be conducted.

“This is a known presidential candidate that has been begged by different groups to team up with a fellow candidate from the east but turned it down, saying his followers will be riled.

“He and his followers have absolute trust in the person and capacity of Professor Yemi Osinbajo. This is a testament to how acceptable Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is amongst ordinary Nigerians,”

“The VP's integrity is intact. Remember he had asked his support groups on 10th June, after the primaries, to fully support the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He also reiterated the position at a dinner in Aguda House on Monday 20th June. But the public must be aware of the huge pressure on him.”

