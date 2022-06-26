The impact of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration in all sectors of Delta state worked for him in national politics

Not many were surprised when Atiku Abubakar named the Delta state governor as his running mate ahead of 2023

Apart from being a consistent performer, Okowa plays non-toxic politics, unifies the south, and has the experience required for Nigeria's number two position

FCT, Abuja - Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa emerged as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, June 16.

Atiku's choice of Governor Okowa triggered various reactions among Nigerians, especially on social media.

Governor Okowa's nomination elicited positive responses within the PDP. Photo credit: Delta state government

In this piece, Legit.ng lists six reasons why Okowa is the right choice for the PDP ahead of 2023.

1. An experienced politician

Governor Okowa is the most experienced politician among his southern colleagues in the PDP. The governor started off as the secretary of his local government and then chairman between 1991–1993. Since then he has held various offices as commissioner, secretary to the Delta state government, senator, and later governor.

2. No godfather

Although Governor Okowa used to be a student of the James Onanefe Ibori school of politics in Delta state, he has graduated and fully come of age in politicking. The governor is a man of his own and it is not expected that he will be teleguided by any strong man if he emerges as the next vice president of the country.

3. A consistent performer

As governor, Okowa has met the expectations of most Deltans. His projects are scattered all over the state and he has retained the goodwill of the people. The most significant achievement of the Okowa administration in Delta is its efforts to diversify the state’s economy beyond oil and also guarantee a more prosperous state.

4. Fit to lead national economic council

Constitutionally, Nigeria's national economic council is chaired by the vice president. With Okowa as the country's number two citizen, the economy will be in safe hands as the Delta governor has done in his state. Since his emergence as governor, the Okowa administration has established 12,000 entrepreneurs, created 100,000 direct jobs, and catalyzed over 1,000,000 indirect jobs.

5. Unifier for south-south and southeast

As an Igbo man from the oil-rich south-south region, Okowa ticks the box as an acceptable candidate for both regions. The way the Delta governor pulled millions of crowds across the southern states to welcome him back to his home state recently, shows he is really on ground. With Okowa on the ticket, the PDP has succeeded to choose a rallying figure for both regions.

6. A medical doctor in State House

Okowa's primary constituency is the health sector as a medical doctor. At a time Nigeria's health needs are enormous, it will be refreshing to have a man with medical background in the State House. His achievements in the health sector speak for him. Okowa has built numerous hospitals, launched an ambulance service, and secured insurance for health workers among others.

