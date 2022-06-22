Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Prominent PDP Governor, Party's Vice Chairman Meet Wike in Rivers after Peter Obi's Visit
Nigeria

BREAKING: Prominent PDP Governor, Party's Vice Chairman Meet Wike in Rivers after Peter Obi's Visit

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, and the national vice chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, are currently meeting with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Leadership reported that the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, confirmed the meeting in Port Harcourt.

He, however, did not state the reasons for the meeting which is holding behind closed-door.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel