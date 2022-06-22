Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, and the national vice chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, are currently meeting with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

Leadership reported that the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, confirmed the meeting in Port Harcourt.

He, however, did not state the reasons for the meeting which is holding behind closed-door.

Source: Legit.ng