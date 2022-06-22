The Department of State Services has arrested a security operative attached to INEC's Registration Centre in Eligbolo Rivers state

The guard was said to have been arrested over allegations of extorting money from Nigerians at the PVC registration centre

INEC has also warned Nigerians to refrain from being desperate and falling victims to any individual who intends to defraud them at the PVC registration centres across the country

A security guard working at the Independent National Electoral Commission's office in the Obio/Akpor area office in Rivers state has been arrested by operatives of the Department of Security Services (DSS).

PM News reports that the security guard was arrested over an allegation of extortion of money from members of the public who were at the commission's Eligbolo Registration Centre for the Permanent Voters' Card registration.

A security guard attached to INEC's PVC registration centre has been arrested by DSS. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

This was contained in a statement by Geraldine Ekelemu, the public affairs officer, Obong Effanga, who is the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state.

INEC will not condone misconduct from staff

Ekelemu said the arrest of the guard is in line with INEC's zero-tolerance of acts of extortion by any member of its staff.

She also added that the electoral body will ensure that the security agency in charge will investigate the matter by its officials by making sure that every misconduct is addressed.

He words:

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State can confirm that one of its security guards attached to its Obio/Akpor area office at Eligbolo Registration Centre has been arrested by agents of the Department of State Security on allegation of extortion of money from members of the public."

Calling on members of the public to be vigilant and avoid acts of desperation that could make them appear vulnerable to fraudsters, Ekelemu confirmed that all its offices in the state are open and attending to potential registrants.

Ahead of June 30 deadline, INEC deploys 150 staff to Abuja PVC registration Mega Music Concert venue

Nigerians across the country, especially in Abuja, the capital city have been encouraged to ensure they register for their Permanent Voters' Card.

The encouragement was handed to citizens by the European Union and its partner during the flag-off of the Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert in the city.

According to the organisers of the concert, Nigerians will have the opportunity to register for the PVCs and meet their favourite celebrities at the venue of the event.

2 INEC staff in trouble as commission takes strong decision over extortion during PVC registration exercise

The INEC had queried two of its staff for demanding and collecting bribes from Permanent Voters' Card registrants.

INEC's administrative secretary made the announcement in a press statement dated Thursday, June 17.

According to the commission, the two staff have been withdrawn from the field and their replacements deployed to the Oju local government area of Benue state.

Source: Legit.ng