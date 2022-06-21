President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, June 21, sent seven names to the National Assembly to be confirmed as ministers.

The ministerial nominees, if approved by the legislature, would replace former cabinet members who resigned to pursue their 2023 ambitions.

The Senate on Tuesday, June 21, received the names of seven ministerial nominees from President Buhari for confirmation as ministers. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Here is a brief profile of the new ministerial nominees:

1. Ademola Adewole Adegoroye

Ademola Adewole Adegoroye hails from Akure local government area of Ondo state.

He contested the APC primary for the Akure north/south federal constituency bye-election and lost to Mayokun Lawanson-Alade.

2. Joseph Nkama

Joseph Nkama hails from Ebonyi state. He is a former special adviser to David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, in the Abuja liaison office.

He was promoted to the position of commissioner for investment in 2019.

He remained in the role until 2021 when the governor dissolved most of the members of his cabinet.

3. Umana Okon Umana

Umana Okon Umana hails from Akwa Ibom state. He was the APC's governorship candidate in the state during the 2015 election.

Umana served as Secretary to the State Government when Godswill Akpabio was governor of Akwa Ibom state.

4. Henry Ikechukwu Iko

Henry Ikechukwu Iko is from Abia state. He served as Commissioner for Industry in the cabinet of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state; a PDP governor.

He recently announced his intention to represent Abia Central Senatorial District on the platform of the APC but later dropped the ambition.

5. Goodluck Nnna Opia

Goodluck Nnna Opia hails from Imo state. He is a former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, and former representative of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West in the Federal House of Representatives.

He is currently the Special Adviser/Coordinator to the Imo state Governor on Oil and Gas matters.

6. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakubu

Umar Ibrahim El-Yakubu is from Kano state. He is President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

Before becoming the presidential aide, El-Yakubu represented Kano Municipal in the lower chamber of the National Assembly between 2003 and 2007.

7. Odum Udi

Odum Udi hails from Rivers state.

In 2008, Udi became the chairman of Abua/Odual local government area while studying management at the University of Port Harcourt. He was re-elected for another term in 2011.

President Buhari makes important appointment

In another report, President Buhari approved the appointment of Dr Adamu Tutuwa as the substantive Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Lagos.

This was contained in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monilola Udoh, on Friday, May 20, in Lagos.

Tutuwa was the director of the Biotechnology Centre of the National Biotechnology Development Agency in Jalingo, Taraba, until her new appointment.

