Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Adamu Tutuwa as the substantive Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Lagos.

This is contained in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monilola Udoh, on Friday, May 20, in Lagos, The Guardian reported.

The appointment of Dr Adamu Tutuwa as the DG and CEO of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), has been approved by President Buhari.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Tutuwa was the director of the Biotechnology Centre of the National Biotechnology Development Agency in Jalingo, Taraba, until her new appointment.

Tutuwa’s vast experience in science research and development, according to the statement, would come in handy as a veritable tool to give FIIRO a further push into the commonwealth of renowned scientific, technology, and research nations.

“With her core competence in biotechnology and her affiliation to scientific donor agencies, hopes are high that her new constituency will benefit therein,” the statement added.

Tutuwa’s appointment takes effect from May 10, 2022, with a five-year nonrenewable tenure, The Nation also reported.

