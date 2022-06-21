Following the defection of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), the House of Senate has appointed Senator Philip Aduda (FCT) as the new Senate minority leader

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan announced the appointment on Tuesday, June 21 during a plenary session

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Senator Chukwuka Utazi of Enugu North senatorial district was also named the Senate Minority Whip

FCT, Abuja - The senator representing the federal capital territory (FCT) in the house of senate, Senator Philip Tenimu Aduda has been named the new minority leader of the red chamber, The Nation newspaper reported.

Philip Aduda was appointed senate minority leader following the defection of Abia state senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

The 53-year-old Aduda was confirmed on Tuesday, June 21 alongside Senator Chukwuka Utazi who was also named the Senate Minority Whip.

Lawan confirms Aduda's appointment

As gathered by Legit.ng, the senate at plenary, presided by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan made the announced the appointment while reading two separate letters signed by the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Samuel Anyanwu.

The minority leader’s seat was vacant following the defection of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) from the PDP.

Senator Aduda is in his 19th year in the national assembly, serving as a member of the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2011, and was there after elected to the Senate for the Abuja Federal Capital Territory in 2011 under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He has since been in the House of Senate for two-terms as he is currently running his third-term as the senator representing FCT in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Senator Abaribe joins APGA hours after dumping PDP

Meanwhile, after dumping the opposition PDP, former Senate minority leader Enyinnaya Abaribe has finally moved to APGA.

Abaribe who wanted to be contest the Abia governorship seat on the PDP's platform pulled out of the race and left the party, alleging a lack of transparency.

The former Senate minority leader said he would be seeking re-election into the Red Chamber on the platform of APGA in 2023.

APC offers Abia state governorship slot to Abaribe

In another report, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has been asked to leave the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The call was made recently by chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Abaribe who is eying the PDP governorship ticket in Abia state had been caught in the web of a zoning formula.

