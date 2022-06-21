In the last few days, a write-up analysing the purported motives of top three presidential candidates in the 2023 elections has been going viral on social media.

The article which was attributed to former Kano Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, stated that none of the candidates are in the race for the money.

Former Kano emir Sanusi has denied authoring the viral piece which analysed the motives of Nigeria's top presidential candidates. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

The candidates mentioned in the piece are:

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (PDP) Peter Obi of the Labour Party

While the post appears to endorse Obi as the one who means well for Nigeria, it paints Atiku and Tinubu as those who are only out for their selfish ambitions.

Atiku Abubakar

The post claimed Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has milked the country “well enough”, adding that he is contesting only because he wants to answer the title “president” at all cost and through all means.

Bola Tinubu

For Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the article alleged that the presidential candidate of the APC only wants to fulfill his lifetime political ambition of being president.

“At the end of the day, he would teach us what being fantastically corrupt actually means,” it reads in part.

Peter Obi

The post further said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour party, is a contended man, who has volunteered to save Nigeria from impending catastrophe by becoming the president in 2023.

Legit.ng notes that the article has been shared widely on social media, especially Twitter.

Did Sanusi author this piece?

A comprehensive search by Legit.ng indicates that the article which was purportedly authored by Sanusi was not published by any reputable newspaper.

Also, the 14th Emir of Kano has issued a statement where he denied writing the article.

In the statement released on Monday, June 20, the Chief of Staff to the former governor of the Sentral Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Munir Sunusi Bayero, said the article was not written Sanusi.

“Our attention has been drawn to an article circulating the online media space analysing the motives of the three presidential candidates in the 2023 elections.

“We would like to emphatically state that this was not authored by His Highness, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II as is being widely attributed," the statement reads in part.

Bayero also explained that the former CBN governor does not bear Sanusi Lamido Sanusi any longer.

“Consequently, given the need to set the records straight, we hereby state for the benefit of those unaware that the Khalifa is not officially referred to as Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, but as HH Muhammad Sanusi II," he said.

Bayero urged Nigerians to scrutinise any information critically to avoid consuming false and misleading information.

Verdict

The claim that HH Muhammad Sanusi II or Sanusi Lamido Sanusi wrote the post which analysed the motives of Atiku, Tinubu and Obi for wanting to become president is false.

The post was not written by the former Kano emir.

