Earlier, the INEC declared Oyebanji, the APC candidate as the winner of the keenly contested election conducted on Saturday

Speaking with newsmen on Monday after being presented to President Muhammadu Buhari, Oyebanji said he never witnessed any vote-buying in the polling unit where he voted

Oyebanji noted further that the ruling APC canvassed for votes from the electorate which led to their victory at the poll

Biodun Oyebanji, governor-elect of Ekiti state, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not involved in vote-buying in the recently-concluded governorship election, The Cable reports.

There were incidents of widespread vote-buying during the election which took place on Saturday, June 18.

Speaking with state house correspondents on Monday, June 20, Oyebanji said that as far as he is concerned, his party did not buy votes.

Biodun Oyebanji meets Buhari after election victory, debunks vote buying reports. Photo credit: Kabiru Ado Muhd

Source: Facebook

Biodun Oyebanji debunks vote buying reports

Oyebanji said he did not witness the development in the polling unit where he voted in Ikogosi, Ekiti West LGA, Channels TV report also confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Oyebanji insist Fayemi influenced voters choice

The governor-elect said he won the election based on the performance of the outgoing administration in which he played a prominent role.

The former secretary to the state government (SGF) said he canvased for votes on the strength of the achievements of the Kayode Fayemi administration and what he has to offer the people going forward.

Ekiti Polls: Major setback for APC as Biodun Oyebanji may face election Tribunal for electoral fraud

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate and governor-elect in Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji is on the verge to face an election tribunal following his victory in Ekiti gubernatorial election.

According to a report by the Punch newspaper, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni, and his Action Democratic Party counterpart, Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle said they were not satisfied with the outcome of the election.

Speaking to newsmen on the issue on Sunday, June 19, the state collation agent for SDP, Mr Owoseni Ajayi, stated that the party will challenge the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

Ekiti governor-elect Biodun Oyebanji issues first message after winning guber polls

Meanwhile, the governor-elect of Ekiti state on Sunday, June 19, made his first comment since winning the election.

Biodun Oyebanji in a very simple message thanked the people of Ekiti state for supporting and voting for him.

The governor-elect made his appreciation on a post on his personal Facebook account on Sunday, June 19, shortly after he was declared winner by INEC.

Source: Legit.ng