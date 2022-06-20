The election observer group, Yiaga Africa has certified the conduct of the Ekiti gubernatorial polls by INEC as a satisfactory election

Yiaga Africa says the election results of INEC shows consistency and correlates with the findings of the observation group

Residents of Ekiti, security operatives, the monarch and other stakeholders were also commended for making the election violent-free

Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti - Leading electoral observation group and civil society organization, Yiaga Africa has confirmed that the official results released by INEC during the gubernatorial polls in Ekiti state are consistent with its Watch the Vote observation team, Legit.ng report.

The civil society group made this known on Sunday, June 19 releasing a statistical infographic via its official Twitter handle.

Yiaga Africa in its election report says INEC's official results show consistency. Photo: Yiaga Africa

Source: UGC

The tweet read:

"CONSISTENT AND VERIFIED ✅

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Yiaga Africa’s Parallel Vote Tabulation estimates, @inecnigeria official results for the Ekiti Governorship election is CONSISTENT with votes cast at the polling units."

As contained in the infographic, the governor-elect and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Biodun Oyebanji recorded 53.2% of the votes from INEC and 52.3% from WTV.

Also, the runner-up and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Segun Oni recorded 23.3% votes from the INEC official result and 22.5% from the WTV team. Candidate of the Peoples Deocratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole recorded 19.2% from INEC and 20.6% from the WTV team.

Meanwhile, the group in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, June 20 reiterated that INEC's official results for the 2022 Ekiti state governorship election is consistent with Yiaga Africa’s WTV estimate (specifically, it falls within the Yiaga Africa’s WTV estimated range).

Yiaga commends stakeholders for ensuring successful polls

Yiaga Africa also commended the people of Ekiti for their resilience and commitment to a non-violent election as well as the monarch, security operatives and members of the NURTW.

The statement reads:

"We encourage the voters to sustain their participation in the electoral process beyond the elections by holding political parties and candidates accountable for their campaign promises.

"Yiaga Africa commends and appreciates the Ewi of Ekiti, His Royal Highness, Rufus Adeyemo for his interventions in appealing to the moral conscience of the NURTW which may have inspired the prompt deployment of materials by the NURTW. This royal intervention has contributed in no small measure to the early commencement of polls and the success of the election."

However, Yiaga Africa urged INEC to uphold the principles of transparency by publishing the total number of PVCs collected in Ekiti on its website.

It also called on INEC to audit the newly created polling units and ensure equitable distribution of voters to the polling units.

Yiaga Africa said:

"In cases where voters have been allotted to new polling units, INEC should update the voter records on its website and communicate the changes to prevent voter disenfranchisement."

Political thugs, cult groups may threaten Osun election, observers warn

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial election in Osun state, Yiaga Africa has rolled out its pre-election report.

Yiaga Africa in its report raised an alarm over a possible cult or political thug attack during the election.

The group also noted that there is a high rise in voter inducement activities in the state with N5000 as the least amount per voter.

2023 election: Allegations of extortion in CVR Centers by INEC officials emerge

In another development, Yiaga Africa calls on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the CVR exercise by three weeks.

It also called for investigation of allegations of bribery and non-deployment of personnel in some Registration Centers.

Commends INEC for deploying additional 209 machines to Kano, Lagos, and five states in the Southeast.

Source: Legit.ng