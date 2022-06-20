There have been denials that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has no plan to defect to the APC after losing the PDP's VP slot

This position is coming amid speculations that Wike is presently in talks with some power brokers in the ruling party for possible carpet crossing

In fact, the talk is spreading even more after a recent photo of Wike with Governor Dave Umahi was posted on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, Bola Tinubu's ally

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers will now have to do quite a lot to convince Nigerians and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he will remain loyal no matter what comes his way.

This is as a recent photo of Wike and Governor Dave Umahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) surfaced online.

Recent photo reveals Wike and Governor Umahi (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

The said photo was posted on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a keen supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition.

Although Igbokwe noted that he will not reveal anything to Nigerians about the photo, he gave much away by first saying that something is loading.

2023: Despite Wike's denial, serious moves begin to get governor into APC after losing VP slot

Recall that despite an earlier denial by Wike of plans to join the APC, there were moves by the ruling party to bring the strong man of Rivers into its fold.

Igbokwe had advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to GET Wike into their camp.

In fact, Igbokwe urged the ruling party to beg the Rivers governor to defect into its fold, because, according to him, his a big fish and a great performer in Nigeria.

He called on leaders of the ruling party to go to the oil-rich state to perfect the plan.

Wike set to leave PDP for APC? Rivers governor opens up

Wike had urged members of the public to ignore a viral video suggesting that he has a plan to leave the PDP.

The governor, who described the video as manipulated, said it was part of an interview he granted in June 2021 when his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi, defected to the APC.

