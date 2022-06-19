The much anticipated 2022 Ekiti state gubernatorial election has come and gone. The election becomes the first election since President Muhammadu Buhari accented to the new Electoral Act of 2022.

On Sunday, June 19, Legit.ng reported that the independent electoral commission (INEC) after the election declared Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state.

APC gubernatorial candidate, Biodun Oyebanji was declared governor-elect at the 2022 Ekiti governorship election. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

Oyebanji fend off competition from Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), securing 187,057 votes as against the 82, 211 votes and 67, 457 votes secured by Oni and Kolawole respectively.

According to an infographic released by INEC via its official Twitter page, a total of 16 political parties contested the election. No fewer than 989,224 voters were registered, with 363, 438 accredited voters for the polls.

The electoral body in its report as gathered by Legit.ng revealed that there were a total of 351, 865 valid votes, while there were 8,888 rejected votes with a total number of 360,753 votes cast. INEC in its situation report confirmed that the turnout percentage for the election was 36.74 per cent.

The top contenders log by local governments

1. REPODUN / lFELODUN LG

APC- 13,125

PDP- 4,712

SDP- 5010

2. IDO – OSI LG

APC- 10,321

PDP- 2,871

SDP- 9,489

3. ISE-ORUN LG

APC- 8074

PDP-2588

SDP-5909

4. OYE LG

APC-13,396

PDP-4122

SDP-5391

5. EKITI SOUTH WEST LG

APC-9679

PDP-4474

SDP-4577

6. EKITI WEST LG

APC-15,322

PDP -3386

SDP-3863

7. EFON LG

APC-4012

PDP-6303

SDP-339

8. EMURE LG

APC-7728

PDP-2610

SDP-3445

9. IJERO LG

APC – 13754

PDP – 4897

SDP – 5006

10. IKERE LG

APC – 12086

PDP – 3789

SDP – 1943

ADC – 3764

11. ILEJEMEJE LG

APC – 4357

PDP -1157

SDP – 2344

12. MOBA LG

APC – 11609

PDP – 3530

SDP – 4904

13. ADO-EKITI

APC – 23831

PDP – 7575

SDP – 15214

14. IKOLE LGA

APC – 16417

PDP – 6266

SDP – 5736

15. GBONYIN LGA

APC – 11247

PDP – 3947

SDP – 4059

16. EKITI EAST LGA

APC – 12,099

PDP – 5,230

SDP – 4,982

TOTAL

APC – 187, 057 (WINNER)

PDP – 67, 457

SDP – 82 , 211

