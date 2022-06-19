Ekiti 2022: Critical Stats, How APC, PDP, Others Stand After Election
The much anticipated 2022 Ekiti state gubernatorial election has come and gone. The election becomes the first election since President Muhammadu Buhari accented to the new Electoral Act of 2022.
On Sunday, June 19, Legit.ng reported that the independent electoral commission (INEC) after the election declared Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state.
Oyebanji fend off competition from Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), securing 187,057 votes as against the 82, 211 votes and 67, 457 votes secured by Oni and Kolawole respectively.
According to an infographic released by INEC via its official Twitter page, a total of 16 political parties contested the election. No fewer than 989,224 voters were registered, with 363, 438 accredited voters for the polls.
The electoral body in its report as gathered by Legit.ng revealed that there were a total of 351, 865 valid votes, while there were 8,888 rejected votes with a total number of 360,753 votes cast. INEC in its situation report confirmed that the turnout percentage for the election was 36.74 per cent.
The top contenders log by local governments
1. REPODUN / lFELODUN LG
APC- 13,125
PDP- 4,712
SDP- 5010
2. IDO – OSI LG
APC- 10,321
PDP- 2,871
SDP- 9,489
3. ISE-ORUN LG
APC- 8074
PDP-2588
SDP-5909
4. OYE LG
APC-13,396
PDP-4122
SDP-5391
5. EKITI SOUTH WEST LG
APC-9679
PDP-4474
SDP-4577
6. EKITI WEST LG
APC-15,322
PDP -3386
SDP-3863
7. EFON LG
APC-4012
PDP-6303
SDP-339
8. EMURE LG
APC-7728
PDP-2610
SDP-3445
9. IJERO LG
APC – 13754
PDP – 4897
SDP – 5006
10. IKERE LG
APC – 12086
PDP – 3789
SDP – 1943
ADC – 3764
11. ILEJEMEJE LG
APC – 4357
PDP -1157
SDP – 2344
12. MOBA LG
APC – 11609
PDP – 3530
SDP – 4904
13. ADO-EKITI
APC – 23831
PDP – 7575
SDP – 15214
14. IKOLE LGA
APC – 16417
PDP – 6266
SDP – 5736
15. GBONYIN LGA
APC – 11247
PDP – 3947
SDP – 4059
16. EKITI EAST LGA
APC – 12,099
PDP – 5,230
SDP – 4,982
TOTAL
APC – 187, 057 (WINNER)
PDP – 67, 457
SDP – 82 , 211
Source: Legit.ng