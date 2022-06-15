The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has opened up on how he emerged as the party's flagbearer

According to Dumebi, his wife pleaded with him to tip the delegates in a bid to clinch the party's presidential ticket, but he refused

The younger brother of former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, Dumebi, however, declared he would win the 2023 presidential election

On Wednesday, June 15, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and CEO of Roots TV, Dumebi Kachikwu, revealed his wife pleaded with him to bribe delegates in the just-concluded primaries to avoid disgrace.

He said that despite not spending a dime for delegates before the primary election, he was surprised he defeated aspirants who shared money to delegates.

Kachukwu revealed these while speaking with journalists in Abuja, The Punch reports.

Dumebi Kachikwu defeated Kingsley Moghalu and clinched the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress. Photo credit: Dumebi Kachikwu, Kingsley Moghalu

Source: Facebook

Dumebi speaks on calls to one of his opponents

He also said that several calls he made to one of his opponents were not picked nor returned after his victory.

He said:

“I had a banquet for all the delegates, announced to them that I was an aspirant but told them I don’t have money, they should vote their conscience so that if I win, my conscience will be free that I didn’t pay.

“If I lose, I have my business to go back to. So I don’t have to be a President to work for Nigeria. I left them that night, not knowing what my fate would be.

“I announced to them that I was not going to give anybody money. Some were upset, I left them not knowing what my fate was. My opponents shared money to delegates. In the morning of next day, my wife said, ‘please spend this money on delegates to avoid disgrace, you have it’ and I told her my conscience forbids that. I thought it was over, I was already delivering my speech accepting defeat when I saw that the body language of the delegates have changed, they were smiling with me.

“The most painful thing was to see losers go to the media to desecrate the process which produced me. They were telling lies to the public.

“I called one of the aspirants that I was coming, he said he wasn’t around Abuja but in Lagos. I flew to Lagos to see him, since then he didn’t take his calls.”

Dumebi speaks on 2023 elections

He also expressed fears over the 2023 elections, saying about 50 million Nigerians who are members of the middle class in urban areas do not participate in elections because of apathy.

While acknowledging that there is a very big task ahead, Kachukwu said:

“Nigeria is condemned with selfishness and there’s need to change the way people act, think and reason.”

God knows his plans for me, Moghalu says after losing ADC presidential ticket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Moghalu had reacted to his shocking loss of the presidential ticket of the ADC to Kachikwu, founder of Root Television, at the primaries held on Wednesday, June 8, in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Kachikwu was elected by the delegates with 977 votes, while Moghalu finished second with 589 votes.

Moghalu who had since the last presidential election remained in public space about his ambition to rule the country said God knows his plan for him.

Source: Legit.ng