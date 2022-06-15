Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the House of Assembly have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend its continuous voter registration

The green chamber of the National Assembly earlier on Wednesday, June 15 at plenary reached a resolution for an extension

As part of the resolution the Nigeria's electoral body have been urged to extend the CVR deadline by 60 days

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for continuous voter registration by 60 days, Premium Times reports.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the green chamber of the national assembly on Wednesday, June 15 at plenary made the resolution after a motion was moved by Hon. Ben Kalu (APC, Abia).

The House of Representative has told the house committee on electoral affairs to deliberate with INEC. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Twitter

It was further gathered that the resolution reached stipulates that INEC should extend the deadline from the current June 30 by another extra two months.

Consequently, the House directed the House Committee on Electoral Matters to liaise with INEC on the extension.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the past couple of weeks, there has been a surge in the number of persons registering for PVC.

With the last-minute rush, there have been reported cases overwhelming INEC staff.

Source: Legit.ng