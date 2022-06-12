The APC presidential primary election may have come and gone, but the memories of the historic exercise will continue to linger in the minds of Nigerians

Although the APC delegates made their choice, millions of Nigerians have continued to identify with VP Osinbajo

The messages on social media on the day of the exercise and days after shows who most citizens pitched their tent with

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo wowed so many Nigerians with his speech at the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although the vice president lost the primary election, he won the hearts of many Nigerians as he tried to woo the delegates on his side.

VP Osinbajo's speech at the APC Presidential Primaries continues to resonate among Nigerians. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

As Nigerians stayed glued to their television sets to see the ruling party vote for its presidential candidate, many took to social media to hail the vice president for his powerful and motivating speech, which touched on the country's recent realities.

Even the very important personalities at the event gave the vice president a standing ovation after he delivered his speech.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Akodi Peterson captured it all:

Adewunmi Collins highlights why the vice president is different from other contestants:

Opeoluwa had words of encouragement for the vice president:

Adeonipekun Oluyomi thanked the vice president for staying true to his ideals and not succumbing to intimidation:

An angry Nigerian had harsh words for the APC delegates:

Adelekan went spiritual with his own take:

We believe in your leadership, youths tell Osinbajo

In a related development, the Voice of Nigerian Youth Initiative has described VP Osinbajo as a winner despite the outcome of the APC presidential primary.

According to the group, the vice president, who came third in the contest, won because of the belief the youth have in his leadership.

This was contained in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, June 9 titled, ‘2023: Nigerian youths to Osinbajo – You won.’

Dolapo Osinbajo hails vice president, says she is proud of him

Meanwhile, Dolapo, the wife of Osinbajo has hailed her husband, days after he lost APC primary election to a former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Writing on her official Instagram page, Mrs. Osinbajo called her husband's traditional and pet names in solidarity with him.

The post by the vice president's wife attracted over 22,000 likes by Nigerians, while many also commented on the post.

Source: Legit.ng